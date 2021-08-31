Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ESA shares incredible pictures of landslide on Mars. Seen viral images yet?
trending

ESA shares incredible pictures of landslide on Mars. Seen viral images yet?

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the post on Martial landslide.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The image of landslide on Mars was shared on Instagram by ESA.(Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)

Mars, the fourth planet from the Sun, has always sparked curiosity among people. The scientific explorations by different countries have helped people to know a little more about this neighbouring planet. Also, thanks to the various social media shares by the space agencies across the world, every now and then, people get a chance to see mesmerising pictures of Mars. Just like this post shared by European Space Agency (ESA) that shows incredible pictures of a ‘Martian landslide’.

“Captured by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter on 13 April 2021, a 5 km-long landslide can be seen in this scene at the rim of a 35 km wide crater in the Aeolis region of Mars (151.88°E/27.38°S),” the agency wrote. In the next few lines, they explained more about landslides.

“Landslides are geomorphological processes occurring under specific environmental conditions. On Mars as on Earth, they come in various shapes and sizes, and Earth analogues are used to understand similar processes seen on planetary bodies,” they shared.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared about a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 22,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Fantastic,” shared another. “Amazing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram european space agency
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bagwati in ZNMD to Jal in Vivah, tweeple describe 'lead actor' of famous films

Video of a very sleepy kitten is too adorable to watch

Beekeeper scoops bees with bare hands to extract honey from hive. Watch

Man separates snake and gecko engaged in a fight with bare hands. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP