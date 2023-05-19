E-scooter bursts into flames inside London home. Scary moment caught on video

A video of an e-scooter bursting into flames was shared on Twitter by the London Fire Brigade. The scary video shows how the vehicle randomly caught fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident as the residents escaped.

The image shows an e-scooter that bursts into flames in a London house.(Twitter/@LondonFire)

“We've released frightening footage of an e-scooter battery explosion with a #ChargeSafe plea. Fortunately no one was seriously hurt but residents of the shared house in #Harlesden had to be rehomed due to the devastation,” the London Fire Brigade wrote as they shared the video.

The clip opens to show the inside of a house with an e-scooter kept in a passage. Suddenly, smoke starts coming out of the vehicle and within moments fire engulfs it.

Take a look at the video:

London Fire Brigade also shared a blog where they explained the incident in detail. The vehicle belongs to 37-year-old Dell Williams who is a resident of the two-storey house. When the scooter caught fire, he tried dousing it with a fire blanket but the fumes were too much for him to handle. So, he eventually exited the building to safety. The fire brigade then took charge of the situation and got it under control.

“I just want to thank the Lord that we managed to get out of there in one piece! I am so grateful to be alive. I spent eight hours in hospital due to inhaling smoke from the fire and when I went back to the house it was such an eye opener. I was shocked, I am shocked now. I am so grateful that no one else was hurt. I cheated death,” Williams said in a statement, reports the blog.

