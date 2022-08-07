Man's narrow escape as footpath caves in goes viral. Watch jaw-dropping video

It was indeed a narrow escape for a man who crossed a footpath and it caved in as he stepped off it. The video of the incident, sourced from CCTV footage from outside a shop, was shared online, and it soon went viral. It accompanied the caption,"Just another normal day." The clip has left netizens stunned, and there are possibilities that it may take away your breath too.

The viral video was posted on Reddit. It showcases a man walking on the road who later stepped onto the footpath towards a store. The moment he crossed the footpath, it caved into the drainage below. The man, who was both shocked and relieved over his narrow escape, stops as others rush out of their shops and inspect the scene.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared four days ago and has since received more than 50,600 upvotes and a flurry of comments.

"I imagine them saying 'hey you why you break my floor?'" posted an individual. "First guy out the door: What did you do?" wrote another. "It looks like they just fixed it and it is still wet," pointed out a third. "Well, that's just awakened a new fear in me," expressed a fourth. "That’s one small step for the guy going in, and one giant leap for the guy going out," shared a fifth.