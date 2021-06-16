Euro 2020: Memes flood Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca Cola bottles at presser

The incident of Cristiano Ronaldo removing bottles of Coca Cola kept in front of him during a pre-match press conference has now prompted people to share hilarious memes using the hashtag #CocaCola – so much so that it also started trending on Twitter.

Ahead of the Portugal vs Hungary match on June 15, Ronaldo accompanied Portugal coach Fernando Santos to the pre-match press conference where the incident took place. A video of the incident has now gone all kinds of viral. The clip shows him removing the bottles and raising a bottle of water.

Take a look at the viral video of Cristiano Ronaldo:

Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture took $4 billion from Coca-Cola's market value. The shares of the company also dropped 1.6 per cent. In a statement, the company’s spokesperson said, “Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences.”

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Hungary took place on June 15. Portugal won the match.