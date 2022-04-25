Ever seen a cat feeding a dog? Watch this video to tick it off your bucket list

There is simply no lack of cute pet videos all over the Internet and especially on Reddit. One such video that has recently gone viral on Reddit shows a catto literally giving some treats to a dog. If the first question on your mind is how on earth could this be possible, then you definitely need to watch this hilarious video to find out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video opens to show how a cat is sitting on a kitchen counter just like many of its fellow feline friends. Beside it, is a little pile of treats that is kept for the dog who can be seen standing on the floor of the same kitchen. The cat is so smart that it keeps dropping the treats one by one onto the ground where the dog can easily grab them.

This video that is equal parts adorable and hilarious was shared with a caption that reads, “Snack time.” This video was shared on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingBros. And there is a good chance that one single look at this cute video can definitely make your day, just like it has made several netizens’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video that involves the cat and a dog right here:

The cat video has been posted on Reddit a day ago. It has received many comments from people who love cats and dogs and couldn’t stop laughing out loud. It has also received more than 5,200 upvotes on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Reddit user wrote, “Match made in heaven, utilising both skill sets in harmony with the universe.” “Cat loves knocking things off a ledge, dog loves being included in the fun. Both love snacks!” observed another. A third hilariously posted from the point of view of the cat and shared, “Took the cat so long to realise - hmm maybe I can eat these too.”

What are your thoughts on this Reddit video that involves a cat who ‘feeds’ a dog?