‘Ever seen a chicken jump’, asks zoo while sharing clip of bird’s ‘serious’ hops

“Ever seen a chicken jump?!” this is what a zoo asked people while posting a video of a bird named Gamora. The video, shared on Facebook, showcases the chicken’s ‘serious’ hops. There is a chance that the clip will leave you both amazed and amused, at the same time.

Philadelphia Zoo posted the video on their official Facebook page. “This girl's got some serious hops! Gamora's the kind of chicken who takes her target training to the next level. Target training not only keeps our animals mentally and physically fit, but it's usually the first step in training new behaviors, like stepping onto scale,” they added in the caption they posted along with the video.

We won’t give away all the fun by explaining what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has gone all kinds of viral and gathered more than 48 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Amazing, very good chicken,” wrote a Facebook user. “My chicken can climb on the fence door, one time she jumped onto my shoulder from there. Also they will do this jumping if you showing food to them,” shared another. “Cool,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

