Ever seen an elephant rub its eye? Video goes viral

Elephants are majestic animals that never fail to fascinate people. Probably that is the reason, the videos of the gentle giants shared online often leave people amused. From baby elephants playing with each other to mama elephants teaching things to their kids, there are different videos of this creature. However, have you ever seen a video that shows how an elephant rubs its eyes? This video shared on Reddit shows just that.

The video of an elephant rubbing its eye have gone viral.(Screengrab)

“How an elephant rubs its eye,” reads the caption posted along with the clip. The video opens to show an elephant rubbing its eye using its trunk.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared some five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 48,000 upvotes. It has also gathered tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the clip.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“If that isn’t the cutest freaking thing I’ve ever seen,” posted a Reddit user. “It's somehow everything I thought it'd be and more,” commented another. “Makes a lot more sense than trying to use its paw,” shared a third. “If that’s not adorable, idk what is!!!” expressed a fourth. “I love elephants so damn much,” wrote a fifth.