Ever wonder what Milky Way's center ‘sounds’ like? Nasa’s post has the answer

Published on Oct 03, 2021 10:53 AM IST
The image is taken from the sonification video of the Milky Way's center.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
By Trisha Sengupta

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) manages different social media handles and pages that often share space-related images that help us to understand what lies beyond our Blue Planet a little better. For quite some time now, they have also been sharing the sonification posts that encourage people to experience stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight. This is a process in which the astronomical data collected by different space telescopes are converted into sounds. The latest share by the space agency is one such example and it has now mesmerised people. The post about the sound of Milky Way’s center may leave you in awe too.

“Space sound. Celebrate #InternationalMusicDay by exploring sonifications. Scientists interpret data from images by representing them in sound, creating some beautiful cosmic music! This sonification of the Milky Way's center combines data from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Spitzer Space Telescope, and @nasachandraxray,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they added more information about the particular share. “The light of objects located towards the top of the image is pitched higher, while the intensity of the light controls the volume. Stars and compact sources are converted to individual notes while extended clouds of gas and dust produce an evolving drone. A crescendo happens at the lower right of the image – this is where the 4-million-solar-mass supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy resides, and where the clouds of gas and dust are the brightest,” they added.

Enjoy the post shared by Nasa:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“Divine sounds,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” expressed another. “Wow,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post by Nasa?

