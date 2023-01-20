Ever wondered how raw noodles are made? This video from a noodle factory may make you unhappy

Indo-Chinese street food is popular around the nation, and people enjoy having those spicy flavours. It can be anything from chilli potatoes to delicious momos; Indo-Chinese pleases the tastebuds of many people. However, the one thing that is extremely popular in this cuisine are the noodles. While we love having those spicy noodles with vegetables, have you ever thought about how raw noodles are made? Recently, a video that is going viral on the internet shows the making of these raw noodles. This video has left many people unhappy.

In a clip shared by Chirag Barjatya, PFC Club founder, you can see the making of these noodles. The video shows a small factory where the workers are not wearing any gloves or masks before preparing the noodles. First, they toss in the flour in a machine to make dough; then, once the dough is ready, it is cut into long noodles. Lastly, they throw these noodles on the ground and steam them later.

In the post's caption, Barjatya wrote, "When was the last time you had roadside chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce?"

Take a look at the clip below:

This video was shared on January 18. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed more than one lakh times and has 2000 likes. Many people have reacted to it as well.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Twitter comments section said, "I'm 100% certain the same hygienic conditions exist for all kitchens in #Delhi! If you truly know how your food (golgappas, kulchas, bhel puris, and not limited to noodles shown here) is mass-produced, you would literally stop eating most of it! Ever know what the cows eat for milk?" A second person added, "The entire process could not be more unhygienic than this If this factory can be located, this needs to be shut down." "Momos, Gol gappe, Rewri, Gajak, or even the jaggery. Anything made commercially has its pitfalls from time immemorial. Dekha toh kha nahi sakte," said a third.

