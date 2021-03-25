Home / Trending / Ever wondered why your kitty loves running water? Video shows why
trending

Ever wondered why your kitty loves running water? Video shows why

As the video goes on, it gives a step by step explanation of why felines tend to prefer running water than still water.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:18 PM IST
The image shows a curious cat looking at a running tap.

Several videos on the Internet prove the fact that cats are quite the mysterious creatures. It is almost impossible to figure out what’s going on inside their fluffy heads even if you’re a cat parent. Now, of all the goofy behaviours by a feline, have you ever wondered why they prefer running water more than still water? If yes, then this video may answer your question. And we bet that you’ll be surprised after knowing the reason for such behaviour.

The video starts with a kitty drinking water dripping from a tap. As the video goes on, it gives a step by step explanation of why felines tend to prefer running water than still water. Turns out it’s nothing but a trait of evolution. Confused?

Take a look at the whole clip to know:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘If there’s ever a scandal about me’: Elon Musk’s post with pun sparks laughter

Cop saves passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train. Watch

Pastry chef’s chocolate Ferris wheel is making netizens drool. Seen it yet?

The Rock’s video on his dog’s ‘judgmental look’ will leave you in splits

The video also imparts an important advice. Keep your kitties well hydrated so that they are always playful and can keep up their curious and goofy behaviour throughout the day.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it leave you surprised too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP