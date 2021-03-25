Ever wondered why your kitty loves running water? Video shows why

Several videos on the Internet prove the fact that cats are quite the mysterious creatures. It is almost impossible to figure out what’s going on inside their fluffy heads even if you’re a cat parent. Now, of all the goofy behaviours by a feline, have you ever wondered why they prefer running water more than still water? If yes, then this video may answer your question. And we bet that you’ll be surprised after knowing the reason for such behaviour.

The video starts with a kitty drinking water dripping from a tap. As the video goes on, it gives a step by step explanation of why felines tend to prefer running water than still water. Turns out it’s nothing but a trait of evolution. Confused?

Take a look at the whole clip to know:

The video also imparts an important advice. Keep your kitties well hydrated so that they are always playful and can keep up their curious and goofy behaviour throughout the day.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it leave you surprised too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON