‘Every Indian had the same weekend plan’: Long queues outside Haldiram's first London outlet go viral

Haldiram's first-ever outlet in London has become a talking point after a video showing long queues outside the store surfaced on social media. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures scores of people waiting to enter, with the creator joking that "every Indian had the same weekend plan."

Long queues outside Haldiram's London outlet

People queue outside Haldiram's first London store. (Instagram/@views.we.explore)

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The video was shared on Instagram by views.we.explore. It shows a long queue of people waiting outside Haldiram's first London outlet, located at Leicester Square.

The text on the video reads, "POV: Haldiram's first-ever outlet in London and every Indian here had the same weekend plan."

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The caption says, "The crowd, the excitement, the long queues... all for Haldiram's first outlet in London. Safe to say every desi had the same plan this weekend! Would you stand in this queue?"

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{{^usCountry}} The clip quickly drew the attention of social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences and opinions about the newly opened outlet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip quickly drew the attention of social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences and opinions about the newly opened outlet. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the full video below:

Internet shares mixed reactions

The comments section was filled with both praise and criticism.

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One user wrote, "I heard the taste is like frozen food! Obviously they won't prepare anything fresh. They want profit!"

Another commented, "Need it worldwide."

A third user, who claimed to have visited the outlet, said, "I'm guilty of being there yesterday. It is not worth the hype or the price, to be honest."

One person recommended, "Guys, go for Khatta Meetha by Haldiram."

Another simply wrote, "Must go there."

Not everyone was impressed. One comment read, "Enjoy the frozen food."

Another user summed up the excitement by writing, "Chole bhature madness."

Some also looked at the crowd from a different perspective. "That only shows how dull the city is when everyone flocks to the same place," one user remarked.

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Another joked, "The trend of standing in long queues has reached London too."

One user quipped, "Everyone wants aloo bhujia."

Another humorous comment read, "You can tell they're brown because of the way they're standing with their hands on their waists."