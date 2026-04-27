‘Everyone is outside’: Japanese woman in Denmark shows life after work at 4 pm

A Japanese woman living in Denmark has sparked a conversation online after sharing a glimpse of what a regular weekday evening looks like in the country. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Yuki, posted a video showing Danish people stepping out, socialising and enjoying their time after work at around 4 pm.

A Japanese woman posted a video of Danes enjoying life after work at 4 pm.(Instagram/yoggi_frajapan)

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(Also read: Former Danish intern in Bengaluru recalls first masala dosa shock, now asks for extra spicy)

In the video, Yuki appeared surprised by how normal it is for people in Denmark to leave work early compared to the work culture she had previously experienced. The clip showed people outdoors, chatting, enjoying drinks and spending time together on a regular Wednesday evening.

The text overlaid on the clip read, “My Japanese friends don't believe me when I say Danish people leave work at 16:00. So here's Wednesday at 16:35. Everyone is outside. Drinking beer. Laughing. Living. Maybe it's not that Danes have more time. Maybe they just know how to use it.”

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Denmark's 'shoot first, ask later' order to troops amid Donald Trump's Greenland threat) ‘I used to still be in the office’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Denmark's 'shoot first, ask later' order to troops amid Donald Trump's Greenland threat) ‘I used to still be in the office’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yuki also shared the video with a caption that read, “Denmark 16:35 on a regular Wednesday. Meanwhile, I used to still be in the office at this hour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yuki also shared the video with a caption that read, “Denmark 16:35 on a regular Wednesday. Meanwhile, I used to still be in the office at this hour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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Her post drew attention from social media users, many of whom compared Denmark’s work life balance with workplace cultures in other countries. Several said the video highlighted the importance of having time for life outside work, while others admitted such a routine felt nearly impossible in their own countries.

(Also read: Indian woman buys flat in Denmark despite being ‘nowhere near top income bracket’)

Internet discusses work life balance

One user reacted by writing, “This is what real work life balance looks like.” Another said, “In my country, leaving at 4 pm would make people think you took a half day.” A third commented, “Danes have really figured out how to live, not just work.”

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One person wrote, “As someone from Asia, this feels unreal.” Another added, “Imagine finishing work and still having the whole evening for yourself.”

Some users praised Denmark’s lifestyle, saying productivity should not always be measured by long working hours. “Working less does not mean working badly,” one comment read. Another user said, “This is why people talk about quality of life in Europe.”

A few also pointed out that leaving work on time is not a luxury but a sign of a healthier workplace culture. “This should be normal everywhere,” one user wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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