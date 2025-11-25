Ex Indian Navy officer’s skin ripples under extreme winds for aerial photograph, becomes unrecognisable at 10,000 feet

A former Indian Navy officer has taken the internet by storm after sharing a dramatic video captured during an aerial photography session at altitudes between 10,000 and 20,000 feet. The clip, posted by Captain Navtej Singh on Instagram, shows him battling fierce winds while filming from an aircraft soaring high above the sea. In the footage, the gusts are so powerful that his face visibly ripples under the force. A former Indian Navy officer had stunned viewers with a high altitude photography clip showing his skin rippling in fierce winds.(Instagram/nattysingh)

A glimpse into extreme aerial photography

Singh offered a detailed account of the experience in his caption. He wrote, "At 300 knots and around 10,000 to 20,000 ft in a depressurised aircraft, with the aircraft cutting through the sky like a missile, the door swings open and suddenly you’re not a photographer anymore. You feel like a small speck fighting a storm. The wind doesn’t just touch you, it slams into your face, making your skin ripple, your muscles twist, and your eyes stretch and blur. Breathing becomes hard, thinking becomes harder, and every part of your body wants to pull away….. but your finger has to stay steady."

He went on to explain the razor-thin margin for error in such moments. "In that split second through the roar, the cold, and the shaking you still have to find your frame, find your focus, and take the shot. It’s hard to see, hard to hold the camera still, and the cold up there bites deep. But that’s the only moment you have, and the world below won’t wait. The wind tries to push you back… but the shot pulls you forward."

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reactions pour in

The video has amassed more than 1.7 million views, drawing admiration from viewers.

One user wrote, "Bravo.. Bravo... No wonder why you get the most unique pitch-perfect priceless shots," praising his courage and precision. Another commented, "This is artistry under extreme pressure," while a third said, "Watching your skin ripple is unbelievable, what an experience." Someone else shared, "The way you hold your frame despite the chaos is inspiring," and another user reacted with, "Absolutely breathtaking work, this is next-level dedication."