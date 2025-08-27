Ex-Microsoft engineer quits new job in 20 days, says work was ‘too chill’

A viral post on X by software engineer Manisha Goyal has kicked off a heated discussion about work culture, hustle, and the idea of “chilling” on the job. Goyal took to the social media platform X to share that a new teammate, who had previously worked at Microsoft and is from Singapore, resigned from her company within just 20 days. An employee quit his new job within 20 days, citing potential lack of growth.

When asked why, he gave an unusual reason, citing a work culture that does not challenge him enough. The ex-Microsoft employee said that at the age of 45, he might enjoy this ‘chill’ job. Currently, however, his priority is to hustle and grow – and the job did not offer growth.

“The work is too chill. If I stay, I’ll stop growing. At 45, I’d enjoy this. But right now, I need the grind,” he revealed.

Chill job vs growth: a dilemma

Goyal’s post — in which she jokingly admitted she herself has been “chilling for the last 2 years” — has already racked up nearly a million views.

The story struck a chord with thousands online, dividing opinion over whether one should embrace the grind or enjoy a stress-free job.

A debate on work culture

Some users praised the ex-Microsoft engineer’s decision, saying staying in a no-growth role could “ruin your career.” Others argued that constant hustle comes at a cost, pointing out that burnout, health issues, and stress can shorten lifespans.

One commenter wrote: “What if he doesn’t live till 45 to later ‘enjoy the chill’? You are better chilling now.” Another added: “People who grind really hard, die early. People who chill, live till 80 or 90.”

Meanwhile, some pointed to cultural differences, with one user noting: “Singapore culture is such. They love the grind and honestly if you love your work, the grind is fun.”

“He did it right. If you genuinely want to grow, you must be grinding. Sitting in a company without any real work or growth opportunities is enjoyable, but it’s also ruining your career,” an X user opined.