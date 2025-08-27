Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ex-Microsoft engineer quits new job in 20 days, says work was ‘too chill’

BySanya Jain
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 04:27 pm IST

A viral post on X by software engineer Manisha Goyal has kicked off a heated discussion about work culture, hustle, and the idea of “chilling” on the job.

A viral post on X by software engineer Manisha Goyal has kicked off a heated discussion about work culture, hustle, and the idea of “chilling” on the job. Goyal took to the social media platform X to share that a new teammate, who had previously worked at Microsoft and is from Singapore, resigned from her company within just 20 days.

An employee quit his new job within 20 days, citing potential lack of growth.
An employee quit his new job within 20 days, citing potential lack of growth.

When asked why, he gave an unusual reason, citing a work culture that does not challenge him enough. The ex-Microsoft employee said that at the age of 45, he might enjoy this ‘chill’ job. Currently, however, his priority is to hustle and grow – and the job did not offer growth.

“The work is too chill. If I stay, I’ll stop growing. At 45, I’d enjoy this. But right now, I need the grind,” he revealed.

Chill job vs growth: a dilemma

Goyal’s post — in which she jokingly admitted she herself has been “chilling for the last 2 years” — has already racked up nearly a million views.

The story struck a chord with thousands online, dividing opinion over whether one should embrace the grind or enjoy a stress-free job.

A debate on work culture

Some users praised the ex-Microsoft engineer’s decision, saying staying in a no-growth role could “ruin your career.” Others argued that constant hustle comes at a cost, pointing out that burnout, health issues, and stress can shorten lifespans.

One commenter wrote: “What if he doesn’t live till 45 to later ‘enjoy the chill’? You are better chilling now.” Another added: “People who grind really hard, die early. People who chill, live till 80 or 90.”

Meanwhile, some pointed to cultural differences, with one user noting: “Singapore culture is such. They love the grind and honestly if you love your work, the grind is fun.”

“He did it right. If you genuinely want to grow, you must be grinding. Sitting in a company without any real work or growth opportunities is enjoyable, but it’s also ruining your career,” an X user opined.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Ex-Microsoft engineer quits new job in 20 days, says work was ‘too chill’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On