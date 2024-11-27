Menu Explore
Ex YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's last letter released months after death from lung cancer

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 27, 2024 09:01 PM IST

Susan Wojcicki's letter highlights lung cancer's impact and her commitment to fighting for better cures.

YouTube released a statement from its former CEO Susan Wojcicki, three months after she died of lung cancer at age 56. The letter was written just weeks before her death. The time of the letter was planned to coincide with November as it is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki died at 56 after a two-year battle with the cancer on August 10.(AP file)
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki died at 56 after a two-year battle with the cancer on August 10.(AP file)

In the letter, Wojcicki shared the lessons she learned from the life-threatening disease. She highlighted how lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related death in women and said that she planned to use her time and resources fighting for cures for cancer.

"At the end of 2022, I was diagnosed with lung cancer. I had almost no symptoms and was running a few miles a day at the time. I had never smoked so I was totally shocked with this diagnosis. My life changed dramatically after that day. I decided to resign from my role as CEO of YouTube, to focus on my health and my family. I was able to live an almost normal life, thanks to modern medicine," she wrote.

‘The most important lesson’

Wojciki resigned from her post at YouTube, after the diagnosis but continued to serve on boards of Salesforce, Planet Labs and Waymo.

"Having cancer hasn’t been easy. As a person I have changed a lot, and probably the most important lesson I have learned is just to focus and enjoy the present! Life is unpredictable for everyone, with many unknowns, but there is a lot of beauty in everyday life. My goals going forward are to enjoy the present as much as possible and fight for better understanding and cures for this disease," she wrote.

Wojcicki died at 56 after a two-year battle with the cancer on August 10. (Also read: Who was Susan Wojcicki? A look at the journey of YouTube's former CEO)

