Ex-Delhi cop shares how he built a new life in Australia from scratch: ‘People thought I was crazy’

A former Delhi Police Sub-Inspector shared an Instagram post detailing his journey to becoming an Australian real estate agent. The migrant shared that he took a massive leap of faith, trading a highly secure government job in India for an uncertain future abroad. Starting entirely from scratch, he overcame initial challenges, built his own house, and now guides other families toward homeownership. The former cop who left India to settle in Australia. (Instagram/@nishant.in.australia)

“Delhi Police Sub-Inspector to Australia to Home Owner to Real Estate Agent,” wrote Nishant Tomar, adding, “A few years ago, I took a risk that many people thought was crazy. I left a secure government job in India, moved to Australia with uncertainty about the future, started from scratch, faced challenges, built my own home, and today I'm helping other families achieve the dream of owning their first home in Australia.”

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Tomar continued, “This journey wasn't about luck. It was about taking chances, adapting to a new country, and never giving up when things got difficult.”

In the video showing him in a police uniform, he shares that he left his job as a cop in 2023. The clip then captures various moments from his life, offering a quick glimpse of his journey from India to Australia.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Nishant Tomar. This report will be updated when he responds.)