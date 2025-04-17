Ex-Google MD offers to help as BluSmart stumbles: 'My parents will be heartbroken’

As BluSmart faces potential shutdown, ex-Google MD Parminder Singh took to social media, sharing his family's deep reliance on the service and offered to help save it. In a series of posts, Singh shared how his parents preferred BluSmart for their daily travel, even forgoing buying a car because of it. Former Google MD Parminder Singh took to social media to advocate for BluSmart amid its potential closure.(X/@parrysingh)

"My elderly parents in Delhi have an unwavering faith in BluSmart. They refuse to keep a car and driver, saying 'BluSmart hai na.' Whenever they have to go somewhere and I offer to arrange a premium car service I trust, they respond, 'BluSmart hai na. Rental kar lenge,'" he said.

Singh said his parents would be "heartbroken" when he tells them that BluSmart might halt all its services soon. After his post gained attention, the ex-Google MD said that he was surprised to see how his experience touched a chord with many BluSmart users.

Singh also offered to help, adding that he was hoping for someone to rescue and preserve BluSmart. "It always takes a village. I would be happy to help in any way I can," he wrote.

"The company's impending closure will affect countless users—proving that even an excellent product needs both a solid business model and proper governance to succeed. Many dedicated people, especially the drivers whom others have acknowledged here, must have worked tirelessly to build this brand and deliver its quality service," he said.

BluSmart's growing woes

Popular electric cab service BluSmart's operations were hit after its promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi's other company Gensol Engineering Ltd was restricted from participating in the securities markets by SEBI. Jaggi has been accused of misusing Gensol funds for personal use.

With trouble mounting for the promoter, several BluSmart customers in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru have taken to social media to share their frustration after being unable to book BluSmart cabs. Many users claimed that they used the electric ride-sharing platform for daily travel due to their premium service.

