Ex-Jet Airways CEO questions Zomato's Deepinder Goyal on 10-min deliveries: ‘Do we really need it?’

Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has questioned Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal about the need for 10-minute deliveries. Kapoor’s query came after Goyal has said that Zomato and Blinkit recorded their highest-ever single-day order volumes on New Year’s Eve, claiming services remained largely unaffected despite calls for a nationwide strike by gig workers. Sanjiv Kapoor has questioned the need for 10-minute deliveries. (PTI)

Zomato-owned Blinkit is one of the pioneers of the 10-minute delivery service in India and a frontrunner in the quick-commerce sector, along with Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. Several gig workers associated with these platforms recently staged a protest demanding better pay and an end to 10 minute deliveries, citing unsafe work conditions.

In a post shared on X on January 1, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said both Zomato and its quick-commerce arm Blinkit “delivered at a record pace” on December 31. He added that support from local law enforcement “helped keep the small number of miscreants in check”, enabling more than 4.5 lakh delivery partners across the two platforms to complete over 75 lakh orders for over 63 lakh customers during the day.

(Also read: Deepinder Goyal says Zomato, Blinkit delivered at 'record pace' on NYE despite gig workers' strike)

Ex-Jet CEO questions 10-min deliveries

Sanjiv Kapoor responded to Goyal’s post questioning the rationale behind 10-minute deliveries. Kapoor, an aviation veteran, noted that a system of delivering groceries in 30 minutes instead of 10 could provide a better balance between gig workers’ safety and customers’ satisfaction.

“Deepinder, what I am really curious about is do we really need 10 minute deliveries in our chaotic urban conditions unless for medical emergencies? Would 30 minutes or 1 hour delivery (without so much pressure and need for speed) be the end of the world?” he asked.

Goyal has not yet responded to the question. However, Kapoor’s query was met with criticism.

“Mr Kapoor you need to read up the model before outraging. 1. When I order, blinkit store is 1.8km away & Instamart store is 1.5km away. 2. If a store is too busy, my order is processed from a store that is 2.4kms away. 10mins ain't enforced. Hope it helps,” one person commented.

To this, Kapoor replied saying he was not outraging but simply questioning. He again questioned the need for 10-minute deliveries, barring medical emergencies.

“Is 10 min delivery (except for emergencies) really required? Would it not be better to balance safety and environmental risks (pooled deliveries, fewer individual trips) by making it 30 min, or offering choice of delivery slots?” he asked.