Home / Trending / Expert relocates colony of bees living in a backyard shed for two years. Watch
trending

Expert relocates colony of bees living in a backyard shed for two years. Watch

Beekeeper Erika Thompson shared the video on Instagram and TikTok.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Erika Thompson’s video has gone viral and collected over six million views on Twitter.(Instagram/@texasbeeworks)

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos. There are some videos which amuse us. There are also those videos that leave us surprised. Then come the clips that leave us entertained and amazed, all at the same time. Just like this one that shows an expert relocating a colony of bees.

The video was initially shared on beekeeper Erika Thompson’s Instagram and TikTok profiles. It, however, went crazy viral – with over six million views – after being shared on Twitter.

Thompson shared the post on Instagram along with a caption which describes that the colony of bees was living in a backyard shed for about two years. It also explains how the landlord wanted to call an exterminator but the family living in the place decided to call her instead. She concluded her post with several hashtags, including #savethebees.

Take a look at the post and watch the incredible video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

8-year-old from Bengaluru solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes using his hands and feet. Watch

Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch

These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch

Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid

The video has received all sorts of reactions on both Instagram and Twitter. While some expressed their amazement, others praised Thompson for her work.

“The work you do is so important. Thank you for always sharing,” wrote and Instagram user. “Wow! The size of the hive!” expressed another. “Doing great work, so impressed watching you,” said a third.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP