Expert relocates colony of bees living in a backyard shed for two years. Watch

The video was initially shared on beekeeper Erika Thompson’s Instagram and TikTok profiles. It, however, went crazy viral – with over six million views – after being shared on Twitter.

Thompson shared the post on Instagram along with a caption which describes that the colony of bees was living in a backyard shed for about two years. It also explains how the landlord wanted to call an exterminator but the family living in the place decided to call her instead. She concluded her post with several hashtags, including #savethebees.

The video has received all sorts of reactions on both Instagram and Twitter. While some expressed their amazement, others praised Thompson for her work.

“The work you do is so important. Thank you for always sharing,” wrote and Instagram user. “Wow! The size of the hive!” expressed another. “Doing great work, so impressed watching you,” said a third.

