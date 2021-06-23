Explore, nap, repeat: This baby elephant is showing netizens the new mantra of life

Are you feeling a bit worn out due to the mid-week blues and looking for content to refresh your mind? Look no further because this baby elephant named Hank from Ohio’s Columbus Zoo is here to win your heart with one wobbly step at a time. Shared on Facebook, a clip of Hank with his mother has now made netizens smile and may do the same to you too.

The recording opens to show Hank happily exploring his surroundings as his mom Phoebe keeps a close eye on her baby. “The life of a newborn elephant: Explore, nurse, nap…repeat! Standing up on all fours is also quite a feat and a little exhausting for a baby elephant! The calf is getting stronger every day, and he and Phoebe continue to bond in a behind-the-scenes area of the elephant barn,” detail the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 20, the clip has garnered over 71,000 views and many reactions. People loved the adorable new member of the zoo and showered their love with heart emojis in the comments section. While many expressed how agile the little one is, others pointed out how the mama elephant is always there for the little one.

“So precious! I can’t wait to meet Mini Hank!” wrote a Facebook user. “I love how he lifts up his leg to drink,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this clip?