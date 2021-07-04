Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter
trending

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

The accidental gas leak led to several memes on Twitter.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 07:50 PM IST
A hilarious meme based on the 'Eye of fire' on the Gulf of Mexico.(Twitter/@aka_CJ)

Bright orange flames were spotted on the Gulf of Mexico early on Friday as an undersea pipeline of a state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos or Pemex experienced a gas leak. The flames were identified as the ‘Eye of fire’ and several netizens shared videos and images of the incident on social media platforms. Tweeple didn’t waste much time to churn out some amusing memes about the situation.

Take a look at the situation that was captured on cam and racked up millions of views on Twitter:

From announcing the rise of Godzilla from the eye of fire to denoting how the phenomenon resembles several relatable situations in one’s life, netizens churned out some hilarious memes that are bound to leave you giggling.

Here are some funny examples:

The rise of the beast

A funny meme about the "Eye of fire" on the Gulf of Mexico.

Moms to the rescue

Apocalypse incoming?

What’s a meme without some Bollywood twist

“Goes and cries in a corner”

Pemex informed that it took almost five hours to completely douse the fire, according to a report by Reuters. No one was injured during the incident.

What are your thoughts on these memes?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gulf of mexico
TRENDING NEWS

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal

Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness

CSK shares special tweet on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s wedding anniversary
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP