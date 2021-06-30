Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg shares inspirational story of how Bengaluru woman helped co-workers

A post shared by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on Instagram has now created a chatter online. Detailing the story of how a woman from Bengaluru helped her female co-workers, the post has now won people over. There is a possibility that besides winning your heart the post may leave you inspired too.

In her post, Sandberg shared the story of Sphoorti, a Network Leader with Lean in Bangalore. With the onset of the pandemic many women in her community resigned as they were unable to juggle demands of their professional and personal lives. This prompted Sphoorti to start an initiative to bring back the women to their work.

“She reached out to their husbands and family members to explain the importance of stepping up at home, and connected them to families who were modeling ways of sharing work equitably. Thanks to her efforts, almost all of the women who left their workplaces are now working full time,” explains the caption.

In the concluding line of the post, Sandberg thanked Sphoorti for “demonstrating how to show up for our communities in times like these.” Her post is complete with an image.

Take a look at the post shared by Facebook COO:

Since being shared some 17 hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 2,300 likes. It has also received several appreciative comments from people.

“Incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “True hero,” shared another. Many shared clapping emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg?