Fake Claims! YouTuber Adin Ross brings in impersonator for ‘Kim Jong Un’ interview, netizens say ‘we all knew it’

Days after YouTuber Adin Ross claimed he was set to interview Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un, the American streamer and co-owner of Kick hosted a fake chat. His interview with the fake Kim, an imposter, reportedly amassedan audience of over 300,000 live viewers.

Adin Ross brought an impersonator live on Kick, breaking viewership records (Adin Live screenshots/YouTube)

Adin brought ‘Kim Jong Un’ live on Kick, breaking viewership records. The professional impersonator who appeared on screen as Kim is known by the name Howard X on Cameo, a website where one can hire actors to deliver personal messages, according to Dexerto. At one point, Adin even introduced the fake Kim to Andrew Tate.

Who is the impersonator, Howard X?

On Cameo, the impersonator is listed as‘Kim Jong Un impersonator Howard X’. The description reads, “Howard X, the first professional Kim Jong Un impersonator in the world has delighted, surprised and shocked people from all around the world since 2013. Known as the impersonator who surprised the North Korean cheerleaders at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, he has also made appearances in NYC, Osaka G20, the Kim/Trump summit in Singapore and his impersonation was so convincing that Vietnam government deported him for the 2nd Trump/Kim summit.”

“Howard X is the impersonator as featured in the viral music video "LollyBomb" by Little Big. As Kim Jong Un is the most famous dictator of the 21st century, Howard can give you a custom message not only wishing the normal birthday and personalised greeting but he can also make customised death threats and wage war to prank your loved ones or enemies! All videos will be professionally shot in a studio with the impersonator in full make up as seen in the photo. For promotion of business please enquire for price,” it adds.

In reality, the real Kim hardly ever gives interviews. Back in 2019, he gave his first and last interview to foreign media – with Russian news channel Rossiya-24. Kim has reportedly never appeared for a one-on-one interview with the American media.

‘I obviously didn’t expect it to actually be Kim’

YouTube users joked in the comment section of the video, with one user saying, “How did people actually think Adin was gonna bring on the real Kim Jong Un? people are so gullible”. “I was laughing so hard, I obviously didn’t expect it to actually be Kim but seeing this dude appear on the screen with his chin tucked back while his face is looking like he’s holding in a fart with this heavy non Korean accent had me dying. And when he came back to talk to Tate had me dying too,” one user said, while another wrote, “There’s no way people thought it would be the real Kim Jong Un”. “He really fumbled us all,” one user said. One wrote, “We all knew it would be fake, but we still had hopes.”

“Bro kudos to Adin for doing this I already knew this was bs though but still ggs for trolling the internet,” one user said, while another joked, “For the people who thought this would be real deserved to be bamboozled like this.” “I’m so upset with myself that I thought there could atleast be a 5% possibility this was true,” wrote one user. One joked, “No way people thought it's gonna be real Kim”. “i knew it was going to be a lookalike lol,” one user wrote.