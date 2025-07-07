Fake resume with Hogwarts PhD and 97 languages gets real interview calls: 'Still open to...'

A frustrated jobseeker claimed he created a parody resume for himself and ironically landed real interviews that he had previously been rejected for. The satirical profile claimed he was a “Unicorn Developer” who possessed skills like “telepathic debugging” and a PhD from MIT, Hogwarts and Coursera. The bizarre CV, which gives the appearance of an actual resume, claimed that he had "32+ years of experience despite being only 30 years old". (Representational)

In a viral post on Reddit, the anonymous user explained that after being repeatedly ghosted or rejected by recruiters with generic replies like “your profile does not align with the role,” he decided to blow off steam by creating the most ridiculous tech resume they could imagine.

“One day, I was so sick and tired after talking to MUPPETS of recruiters that I basically had an anger meltdown and decided to create a stupid parody of a CV just to spam apply to companies and waste their time. That was my way of doing a therapy,” he wrote.

The bizarre CV, which gives the appearance of an actual resume, claimed that he had "32+ years of experience despite being only 30 years old". Other included skills claimed fluency in over 97 programming languages, an ability to “function without coffee or oxygen” and a previous role as “Supreme Code Overlord” at “Google X Quantum Labs & Meta AI Reality Distortion Department”

Take a look at the CV here:

The resume also included references from a former employer who stated that they were unable to afford him and had to hire "30 engineers instead.”

But, soon the parody CV reached actual recruiters who wanted to hire him. “I actually got genuine replies to it, with recruiters sending me their calendars to book it, and some quoting me as ‘a terrific profile,’” he said, adding that some of those companies had already rejected them when they applied with their real CV.

The post struck a nerve with job seekers who called out the broken hiring process and reliance on keyword-matching. "Go to the interviews. At least a few. Not to push the joke further, as yourself. Find a way to phrase it so it doesn't sound like you were wasting their time, it was just... creative lead generation, showing your initiative and allowing your attention to detail to shine in the interview," suggested one user.

Another user was shocked by the situation. "You have got to be kidding me. I don’t believe this. Especially with the opening line saying 32+ years exp despite being 30," they said.