‘Fake USA dream’: Indian man earning 22 LPA laments peers using fake US experience to land high-paying jobs

An Indian professional has ignited a lively debate on Reddit after voicing his frustration over peers who, he claims, managed to secure highly paid jobs in the United States through dishonest practices. A Reddit post exposed anger as an Indian man claimed classmates used fake routes to US jobs.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The post, titled “The Fake USA dream”, was shared by user @Majestic_Anybody_77, a 26-year-old engineer earning 22 lakh rupees annually in India. He explained, “Honestly, I worked very hard to reach this position. Many of my classmates who never wrote a single line of code went to the US and joined some dummy universities with fake test scores, SOPs and all. Now I see them putting fake experience of 5-10 years and getting jobs which pay around 150-250K USD per annum with bonuses and stocks totalling 350-500K USD.”

Concerns over unfair advantage

The user claimed that some of these individuals managed to secure roles such as software development engineers and solution architects in the United States, jobs that he believes are far more competitive in India. “I am just wondering why things work for people like these scammers always. They easily earn crores just because they moved abroad, despite lacking real knowledge,” he wrote.

He further suggested that several of them had been hired through proxy interviews and may eventually be fired for failing to meet company expectations. However, he conceded that a few learn and grow over time while others rely heavily on support from teams in India.

Anguish of comparison

The Redditor admitted struggling to reconcile this disparity. “I am unable to understand and take this hard pill that people just went to a country, worked part-time jobs, faked assignments and interviews, and now earn crores. Meanwhile, many of us here work tirelessly to support families and parents, and it still takes years to make that kind of money. Why does this happen?”

Users react

The post quickly gained traction, with many chiming in. One commenter sympathised, saying, “You are not alone, many hardworking people in India feel the same.” Another remarked, “It is unfair, but life is never a level playing field.” A different user argued, “At the end of the day, companies are also at fault for not properly verifying backgrounds.”

One user observed, “Some of these people may have started with fake experience, but they upskill and eventually justify their salaries.” Another pointed out, “Moving abroad itself takes courage. Many Indians choose stability over risk.” Yet another countered, “If US companies are ready to pay them, maybe they are delivering something of value.”