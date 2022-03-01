Family buys light up sneakers for elderly man, his reaction will make you happy

Most people love getting gifts from their family memebers. The feeling of happiness increases even more when that gift comes as a surprise. Just like the incident showcased in this Instagram video that may leave you giggling. The video shows an elderly man’s family gifting light up sneakers to him. There is a chance that the video will make you grin from ear to ear too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “‘GET OUT OF TOWN". The best thing you'll see all day—this grandfather is surprised with light up sneakers... a gift from his family,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the elderly man sitting on a couch with the shoes in his hands. Within moments, he realises that that they’re light up footwear. Take a look at the way he reacts after knowing about the shoes.

The video has been posted about 10 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 70,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I love this guy!! ‘Get out of town’,” wrote an Instagram user while quoting a comment said by the elderly man on seeing the light up sneakers. “I really want to see him wearing those,” posted another. “Adorbs! It’s like his inner kid is reawakened!” posted a third. “He is so happy,” noticed a fourth. Many also showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the wholesome video?

