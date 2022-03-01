Home / Trending / Family buys light up sneakers for elderly man, his reaction will make you happy
trending

Family buys light up sneakers for elderly man, his reaction will make you happy

The video of the elderly man’s reaction to being gifted light up sneakers by family is wonderful to watch.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the elderly man holding the shoe.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the elderly man holding the shoe.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 04:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Most people love getting gifts from their family memebers. The feeling of happiness increases even more when that gift comes as a surprise. Just like the incident showcased in this Instagram video that may leave you giggling. The video shows an elderly man’s family gifting light up sneakers to him. There is a chance that the video will make you grin from ear to ear too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “‘GET OUT OF TOWN". The best thing you'll see all day—this grandfather is surprised with light up sneakers... a gift from his family,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the elderly man sitting on a couch with the shoes in his hands. Within moments, he realises that that they’re light up footwear. Take a look at the way he reacts after knowing about the shoes.

The video has been posted about 10 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 70,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I love this guy!! ‘Get out of town’,” wrote an Instagram user while quoting a comment said by the elderly man on seeing the light up sneakers. “I really want to see him wearing those,” posted another. “Adorbs! It’s like his inner kid is reawakened!” posted a third. “He is so happy,” noticed a fourth. Many also showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the wholesome video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out