Family’s reaction to man getting accepted in college is priceless. Watch

The post has now prompted people to share love-filled comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Since being shared, the video has gone viral.(Instagram/@thekimschwartz)

In today’s edition of wholesome videos which will leave you with a smile, here’s a clip showcasing a family’s reaction to a member getting accepted in college. Shared on Instagram, the video may just make your day a little brighter.

Instagram user Kimberly Schwartz shared the video and it shows her family’s ecstatic reaction to her brother getting accepted to University of California, Berkeley. Along with the video she also shared an emotional caption about her family.

“It’s such an accomplishment for us, to be two children of immigrants receiving college degrees from one the best universities in the world! It makes our parents sacrifices worth it,” reads a part of the caption she wrote.

Take a look at the amazing video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the post has gathered more than 2,900 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is amazing!!!! I honestly watched this video 5 times (like I know your brother or something lol). His reaction just seriously made me realize that anything is possible!” wrote an Instagram user.

“Aww congratulations to him and your family!!! Well deserved!!” shared another. “Love this,” said a third. Many simply wrote “Congratulations” to wish the man.

What do you think of the video?

