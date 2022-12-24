Fan asks cricketer Richa Ghosh for an autograph, what she does next is wholesome

Many people love to get close to their favourite celebrities and personalities. Not only that, even celebrities love connecting with their fans and sometimes may even go above and beyond for them. Recently, something similar happened when a fan asked cricketer Richa Ghosh for an autograph.

In a heartening tale shared by Twitter user Vinesh Prabhu, when he had the chance to get close to Richa Ghosh, he asked her for an autograph. However, he didn't have a pen and paper on him. So, the Indian wicketkeeper went inside her dressing room and signed her match-worn gloves for him!

(Also Read: YouTuber who wanted to hug Elon Musk gets a reply, here's what Musk said)

In the tweet that Prabhu shared, he wrote, "I told Richa Ghosh that I want her autograph but didn't have anything to take it on. She told me to wait. Went into the dressing room and gave her own pair of match-worn gloves, and autographed it. Much appreciated @13richaghosh. Thank you #INDWvAUSW #CricketTwitter"

Take a look at his tweet here:

I told Richa Ghosh that I want her autograph but didn't have anything to take it on. She told me to wait... Went in the dressing room and gave her own pair of match worn gloves and autographed it ❤️😭



Much appreciated @13richaghosh

Thank you 🙏 #INDWvAUSW #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/boN2jEsTq8 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 21, 2022

This tweet was made just a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 1000 times and has several comments. Many thought that her gesture was wholesome.

(Also Read: 'Reindeers' carry Emirates plane to the sky, netizens are in awe of the video)

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "That's so sweet of her." A second person added, "Proud to be her fan and proud to be the fan of this team in general!!" A third person wrote, "Queen behaviour. "