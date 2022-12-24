Home / Trending / YouTuber who wanted to hug Elon Musk finally gets a reply, here's what the billionaire has to say

trending
Published on Dec 24, 2022 01:52 PM IST

Two toddlers and fans of YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou asked Elon Musk to hug the YouTuber as it was his wish.

Toddlers make a request to Elon Musk to hug YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou.(Twitter/@Fidias0)
ByVrinda Jain

The internet is full of amazing tales that often catch the attention of many people. Adding to the list of such stories, recently, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the owner of Twitter, granted a wish of a YouTuber from Cyprus. If you are wondering what's so special about this wish, allow us to tell you.

YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou has been asking Elon Musk for a year to just give him a hug. Yes, you read that right. Panayiotou has even urged his fans to convince Musk for the same. So, when two little boys and fans of Panayiotou had the chance to meet Musk during the FIFA world cup final in Qatar, they requested that he give the YouTuber a hug and Musk seemed to have agreed to their wish.

Later Fidias Panayiotou shared a video of the two young boys asking Elon to Hug him. In the tweet, he wrote, "Best video I ever watched @elonmusk ( dm me Elon to arrange the hug )" On this tweet, Musk replied by saying, "Will do it."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just one day back. Since being shared, it has been viewed 6.5 million times and has had several reactions also.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "They're so excited, and Elon is so cute with them." Another person wrote, "That's awesome, goes to show you that Elon has love in his heart for kids absolutely!" A third person added, "What a guy! Those little guys are so excited to see this hug. They're so funny. "

Saturday, December 24, 2022
