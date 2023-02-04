Fan emails Vir Das about naming son after him, this is how comedian reacts

Vir Das recently took to Instagram to share about an email he received from a fan. In the email, the fan explained why they named their kid after the comedian. Besides sharing the screenshot of the email, Das also posted a witty caption. Chances are, his share will leave you smiling.

“Subject: I named my son after you. Message: Hi Vir Das. I want you to know that I named my son after you almost 8 years back. Not only cause we loved your comedy but majorly the numerology of your name means that you have the capacity to achieve success beyond your imagination, even the sky is small infront of the name. Wishing you all the best for every thing in life. You are very close to our heart. Fun fact my son wants to be a comedian without even knowing who he is named after. Lots of love and best wishes,” reads the email that the comedian received.

“Thank you…and…I’m sorry…but also…you should’ve known better,” he wrote along with a folded hand emotion while sharing the screenshot.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared some 12 hours ago. Since being posted, it has received more than 26,000 likes. Many took to the post’s comments section to share their reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to Vir Das’ post:

“Love this so much,” expressed an Instagram user. “Haha!! Really fun matter,” shared another. “Hahaha. The caption,” posted a third along with a few laughing out loud emoticons. “You're really funny dude,” shared a fourth. “Something I would do,” wrote a fifth.

