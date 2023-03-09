Fan-made viral video shows how Jhoome Jo Pathaan would look like if it was 'shot in 2009'

Even after more than a month from its January 2023 premiere, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan has maintained a strong box office performance. The action-spy thriller, which Siddharth Anand directed, became an international hit. Many people shared their reviews, recreated scenes from the film, and even imitated the hook steps of the popular song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. While this step has gone viral, have you ever thought about how the music video of Jhoome Jo Pathaan would look if it had been shot in 2009?

Recently, Instagram user @simpforbollywood shared a music video of the song Love Mera Hit Hit from the 2009 film Billu Barber which was picturised on hah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Over the video, they edited the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan which perfectly matches the original music video, making it seem like the song was shot 14 years ago.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared a month ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 53,000 times. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This is so perfect." Another person added, "Little bit of techno and a bit of wind instrument melody and English lyrical female chorus and yes KK instead of Arijit and Sunidhi Chauhan instead of Sukriti Kakkar, that's 2009." A third person wrote, "It's wayyy better than original, and fits perfectly." "Well-matched song sync, along with performance too," posted a fourth.