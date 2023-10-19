Fans react as Virat Kohli hits the winning six, guides India to victory against Bangladesh

India continued its winning streak in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match, winning over Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune by seven wickets. India successfully chased down a target of 257 runs set by Bangladesh and finished in style. The Men in Blue have triumphed in all four matches they played in the mega cricket tournament so far. Virat Kohli guided India to victory against Bangladesh by hitting the winning six. (REUTERS)

The Indian team kicked off with a strong performance from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who both delivered solid runs while facing the Bangladeshi bowlers. Rohit scored 48 runs, while Gill contributed 53 runs to the team’s total. Virat Kohli guided India to victory as he scored the winning runs, thereby securing a century. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja each clinched two wickets, while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav claimed one wicket each.

Indian fans are naturally thrilled with the team’s victory over Bangladesh, and many are turning to social media to celebrate this significant win.

Take a look at the reactions here.

Cricket World Cup 2023:

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 started on October 5. The inaugural match of the tournament was played between defending champions, England, and the previous tournament’s runner-up, New Zealand, with the latter winning by nine wickets. India made its debut in the tournament on October 8, facing Australia and securing a six-wicket victory. India's next match is against New Zealand. Both teams have played four matches each and won all of them, maintaining a perfect record in the competition.

