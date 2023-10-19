News / Trending / Pune stadium erupts in joy as Virat Kohli makes ODI bowling comeback

Pune stadium erupts in joy as Virat Kohli makes ODI bowling comeback

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 19, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Virat Kohli filled in for Hardik Pandya in the ongoing India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match after the latter suffered an ankle injury.

India is playing against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. India decided to send Hardik Pandya to bowl the first over. However, his stint on the pitch was cut short after just three deliveries due to an ankle injury, forcing him to go back to the pavilion. After Pandya had to retire, Virat Kohli filled in for him and returned to bowling in a One Day International (ODI) match after a hiatus of six years. As Kohli returned to field as a bowler, enthusiastic fans filled the Pune stadium with loud cheers.

Ind vs Ban World Cup 2023 Match: Virat Kohli bowling after six years as Hardik Pandya was sent back to the pavilion due to an ankle injury. (Instagram/ICC)
Ind vs Ban World Cup 2023 Match: Virat Kohli bowling after six years as Hardik Pandya was sent back to the pavilion due to an ankle injury. (Instagram/ICC)

“Look who’s decided to bowl!” wrote ICC while sharing a video on Instagram. A text insert on the video reads, “After 6 years!” The video shows Kohli delivering a bowl after he filled in for the injured Pandya in the ICC Men’s World Cup match between India and Bangladesh.

Watch Virat Kohli bowling in an ODI here:

The video was shared a few minutes ago. It has since accumulated thousands of views. Additionally, many even liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of Virat Kohli:

“Right arm quick bowler,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “After this, Batsman is no more.”

“Those 2016 vibes,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “He can bat, he can bowl.”

“I hope Hardik is okay!” shared a fifth.

Many simply wrote ‘King’ in the comments

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Thursday, October 19, 2023
