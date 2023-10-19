Cricket World Cup 2023: Memes sweep Internet ahead of India vs Bangladesh match

Ind vs Ban Cricket World Cup 2023: India is gearing up to face Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With a flawless track record in the World Cup 2023, fans are eagerly waiting to see India continue its winning streak. Men in Blue have a 3-1 record against Bangladesh in World Cup encounters. As the anticipation builds for the India vs Bangladesh match today, fans are taking to social media to share their excitement and enthusiasm through memes. Ind vs Ban Cricket World Cup 2023: Fan holding up placards ahead of the much-awaited clash. (X/@NishaRo45_)

As you eagerly await the start of this clash, here are some memes that are sure to bring a smile to your face.

This is what Zomato posted ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match.

Here’s what this individual posted.

"No challan for overspeed today," wrote an X user while sharing a pic of fans holding up placards related to Rohit Sharma.

Here’s what another cricket fan tweeted.

This meme page shared a hilarious meme ahead of the much-awaited match.

Cricket World Cup 2023:

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 started on October 5, with an opening clash between the defending champions, England, and the previous tournament’s runner-up, New Zealand. India is hosting the 13th edition of the mega cricket event. The matches are being played across ten venues pan India. The final match will take place on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

India and Bangladesh WC2023 journey till now:

India initially claimed the top spot in the World Cup standings with a memorable victory over Pakistan and stayed there until New Zealand secured four consecutive wins and regained the number 1 position. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is on number 6th position, having won only one out of the three World Cup matches they’ve played so far.

