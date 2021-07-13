Home / Trending / Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch
The video of the fish has been shared by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Facebook.
The video of the fish has been shared by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Facebook.
trending

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

The video shows thousands of fish being dropped from the plane in order to restock lakes in Utah.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:39 PM IST

You may have heard of ‘snakes on a plane’ but have you heard about fish on a plane? In case you haven't, this video can show you. The clip shows thousands of fish being dropped from the sky in order to restock lakes in Utah, USA.

The video has been shared by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on their Facebook page. It shows the restocking process and makes for an interesting watch.

“This week we stocked around 200 high-elevation lakes across the state. These lakes are not accessible by vehicle and other means of stocking,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The post goes on to detail that aerial fish stocking in Utah has been used since the mid 1950s. “The fish are between 1-3 inches long, so they flutter down slowly to the water,” the caption explains. “Post-stocking netting surveys show that survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high,” it says further.

Watch the video below:


Shared on July 9, the video has collected over 1,000 likes and more than 570 shares.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.