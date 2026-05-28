Father surprises son with special food treat, internet calls it 'pure love'

A simple homecoming turns into a heartwarming moment that has the internet smiling and collectively melting. Shared by Instagram user @jaideep_kochhar, the video captures a tender interaction between a father and his son that beautifully blends everyday affection with emotional warmth and a touch of humour. The post was accompanied by a short caption from the creator, who wrote, "He just gets so happy to see me home."

The moment beautifully captures love, care and everyday bonding. (Instagram/@jaideep_kochhar)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: 'When did ordering coffee require compulsory side snack?': Woman questions IndiGo's combo policy, airline responds)

Inside the video, a relatable inner thought appears on screen, reading, "Now, how do I tell him? I count my calories." The line sets the tone for what feels like a familiar modern dilemma, balancing health goals with the irresistible comfort of home-cooked food made with love. What follows is a sweet scene of a father walking into his son’s room carrying a tray, cheerfully announcing, "Yummy yummy yummy, papa ki taraf se treat mere babu ko, special" The tray is filled with what appears to be a comforting homemade meal, likely noodles topped with vegetables, green chutney, ketchup and a refreshing drink.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts to the emotional father-son moment

{{^usCountry}} The internet was quick to respond, with viewers flooding the comments section with a mix of humour, warmth and pure admiration. One user wrote, "Bro just forget about your calories , it's pure love , not everyone gets the same love." Another person added, "I thought he did for his babygirl then I saw you're a guy, and its so cute." A third comment summed up the emotional core of the video, "When Papa gets you something to eat with utmost love. You just got to eat it. Simply because those calories won't count , it will be overlapped by so much love," {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet was quick to respond, with viewers flooding the comments section with a mix of humour, warmth and pure admiration. One user wrote, "Bro just forget about your calories , it's pure love , not everyone gets the same love." Another person added, "I thought he did for his babygirl then I saw you're a guy, and its so cute." A third comment summed up the emotional core of the video, "When Papa gets you something to eat with utmost love. You just got to eat it. Simply because those calories won't count , it will be overlapped by so much love," {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As the clip continued to circulate, more users chimed in with playful advice that highlighted how universal this feeling is. A fourth user shared, "You dont. You save all your calories for him or you work them off harder. No other way. Hug him tight." A fifth one added, "you better eat that, don’t break his heart." Another user suggested, "Listennn …. Just eat it and go for an extra two hours in the gym but just look at him," capturing the gentle conflict between discipline and emotion that many found relatable.

(Also Read: 'No routine, no structure': Woman opens up about life after quitting corporate job)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What resonated most with viewers was not just the meal on the tray, but the unmistakable warmth of a parent’s love expressed in the simplest way possible.