Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Father surprises son with the news of his graduation. Watch
trending

Father surprises son with the news of his graduation. Watch

The video of the father surprising his son with the news of graduation was shared on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the son reacting to the news of his father graduating.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 02:12 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video showcasing an interaction between a son and his graduating father has won hearts on Instagram. There is a chance that the video shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement will leave you happy too.

The video opens to show the son sitting on a chair and reaching for a box kept beneath a table. He is seen wearing a t-shirt with pictures of the cartoon characters SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star portraying surprised reactions.

Once he picks the box, he takes out a cap and a gown. Initially, he gives a confused look and then comes to know that they belong to his father who went back to college and is graduating soon. Though surprised at first, the son soon displays a big smile and hugs his father.

The video is posted with a caption that explains the situation in detail. “Father surprises his son with the news that he's graduating college. Son did not know his dad had gone back to college to finish his degree. Dad's cap and gown were in the box and his son’s reaction is everything,” it reads.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video, since being posted about 14 hours ago, has gathered over 72,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filed comments. Some also pointed how his reaction matches with the characters on his t-shirt.

“Love to see this interaction. He's so proud. Dad and son looking like brothers,” wrote an Instagram user. “His reaction matches his shirt. Love to see it!! God bless this family,” posted another. “Love this. Congratulations to you! Such a milestone,” shared a third. “How he matches his shirt’s expression for a minute!” commented a fourth. “Patrick and SpongeBob were just as shook, he couldn’t have worn a better shirt. Congratulations to him!” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP