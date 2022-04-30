Father surprises son with the news of his graduation. Watch

A video showcasing an interaction between a son and his graduating father has won hearts on Instagram. There is a chance that the video shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement will leave you happy too.

The video opens to show the son sitting on a chair and reaching for a box kept beneath a table. He is seen wearing a t-shirt with pictures of the cartoon characters SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star portraying surprised reactions.

Once he picks the box, he takes out a cap and a gown. Initially, he gives a confused look and then comes to know that they belong to his father who went back to college and is graduating soon. Though surprised at first, the son soon displays a big smile and hugs his father.

The video is posted with a caption that explains the situation in detail. “Father surprises his son with the news that he's graduating college. Son did not know his dad had gone back to college to finish his degree. Dad's cap and gown were in the box and his son’s reaction is everything,” it reads.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video, since being posted about 14 hours ago, has gathered over 72,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various love-filed comments. Some also pointed how his reaction matches with the characters on his t-shirt.

“Love to see this interaction. He's so proud. Dad and son looking like brothers,” wrote an Instagram user. “His reaction matches his shirt. Love to see it!! God bless this family,” posted another. “Love this. Congratulations to you! Such a milestone,” shared a third. “How he matches his shirt’s expression for a minute!” commented a fourth. “Patrick and SpongeBob were just as shook, he couldn’t have worn a better shirt. Congratulations to him!” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?