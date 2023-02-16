Father-daughter duo's adorable dance on Uff Teri Adaa will win you over. Watch

Social media is a relatively common place to find any kind of content you wish to see. The best part is that you can quickly find anything online by adding just a few keywords. Amid this wide variety of content, social media is flooded with innumerable shares of people dancing their hearts out at weddings and parties. Not only that but many even imitate viral dance moves. So, if you also like to watch such clips, you cannot miss out on this father-daughter duo dancing at a wedding.

The father-daughter duo can be seen grooving to the song Uff Teri Adaa by Alyssa Mendonsa and Shankar Mahadevan. This song is from the film Karthik Calling Karthik. The duo is dancing on the stage. As they groove, shiny lights and fireworks surround them. This video was shared on Instagram by @shaadibts.

Take a look at the clip here:

Adorable, isn't it? This post was made on February 3. Since being shared, it has been liked by more than 29,000 people. The clip has also amassed several comments. Many people loved the dance video.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual in the Instagram comments section posted, "Wow." A second person added, "Love loveee." "On fire!" added a third. Many others have reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis.

