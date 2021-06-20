Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Father's Day 2021: Google shares sweet animated doodle for the special day
Father’s Day 2021: Google shares sweet animated doodle for the special day

Father’s Day 2021: Google celebrates this special day every year with a sweet doodle.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Father's Day 2021: Google's shared special doodle to celebrate the day.(Google)

Father’s Day is a special day to thank those who are always there for us to support us and help us grow – our dads. Since morning, social media is abuzz with all sorts of posts celebrating fatherhood and paternal bonds. Different brands have also shared heartfelt messages on this special day. Google too joined in to share a very sweet animated doodle.

Every year, Google shares a doodle on its homepage to celebrate the day. The doodle can also be shared as an e-card by people to creatively express their love for their dads. This year too, the tech giant shared a sweet interactive doodle. Chances are, the heartwarming animated doodle will leave you with a smile. The doodle shows two letters of the logo as pop up cards exchanging message of love.

Take a look at the doodle shared by Google on Father's Day 2021:

Google India also shared the doodle along with a sweet message on Instagram. "With our #GoogleDoodle today, we’re thinking of all the papas, appas, babas and dads, wherever they may be. Here’s to your love, your strength and your wisdom," they wrote.

Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of the month of June. This year, the day is celebrated today, on June 20.

Happy Father’s Day!

google google doodle fathers day

trending

TRENDING NEWS

