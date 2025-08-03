FDA recalls butter across US: What Class II warning means, which product has been recalled

Beware while buttering your toasts as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently escalated a nationwide butter recall to Class II, a higher risk level. The butter recall for 64,800 lbs (or 1,800 cases) was initially issued by Bunge North America Inc. Image for representation(Pixabay)

The risk classification was raised by the FDA on Wednesday, July 30.

Why was butter recall issued and who is to blame?

The butter recall for 64,800 lbs (or 1,800 cases) was issued by Bunge North America Inc, which is based out of Chesterfield, Missouri.

The product that has been recalled is its European Style Butter Blend 1 lb. The voluntary recall came on July 14, and has now been escalated by the government entity.

The company said it was recalling the product because milk was undeclared and not listed on the product label. The lot code number for the butter is 5064036503.

Milk is one of the nine food allergens as per the FDA site. Food-related allergies can vary in symptoms ranging from face and lip swelling to vomiting. However, there is also the risk of severe reactions like anaphylaxis, where the immune system could release a ‘flood of chemicals’ which could make a person go into shock and end up being fatal for them, Mayo Clinic said.

As per the FDA, they enforce regulations to avoid such situations and they said there are ‘more specific labeling requirements’ for foods that can cause allergies and other hypersensitive reactions.

What does FDA's Cass II warning mean?

As per the FDA site, a Class II recall indicates “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote”.

They advised people, that if anyone has consumed the product and starts to feel something is not right, they should “stop eating the food immediately, evaluate the need to use emergency medication (such as epinephrine) and seek medical attention.”