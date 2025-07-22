Over 67,000 cases of deodorant sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled. What to know

Keeping your armpits fresh just got a little more complicated. Late last week, the FDA issued a national recall for more than 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorants after uncovering serious manufacturing problems. According to a report by The Cut, the products are made by A.P. Deauville, a Pennsylvania-based company that produces personal care goods sold at major retailers across the country. The FDA says the recall was prompted by violations of current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) - a legal set of standards companies must follow to ensure product safety.(Representative Image/Pixabay)

Also read: Power Stick deodorant recall: Why thousands of units sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Amazon have been recalled

Why were Power Stick deodorants recalled?

The FDA says the recall was prompted by violations of current good manufacturing practices (cGMP)—a legal set of standards companies must follow to ensure product safety. But the agency did not offer specifics. The reason behind this could be a contamination issue, mislabeling, or something else entirely; the FDA has yet to share it. But the reason was enough for the FDA to pull tens of thousands of deodorant bottles off the shelves.

Also read: Lois Boisson breaks silence on Harriet Dart's bizarre ‘deodorant’ remark as fans express outrage

The affected items include:

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Spring Fresh

Power Stick for Her Roll-On Powder Fresh

The deodorants have been sold widely through retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Dollar Tree, so check your bathroom cabinet if you have picked one up lately. The FDA is advising anyone who purchased a recalled item to either throw it out or return it to the store, according to The Cut. This is not the first instance of issues with deodorants. According to the reports, recently, there has been a viral panic over aluminium and cancer.

FAQs:

1. Why were Power Stick deodorants recalled?

The FDA flagged issues with how the deodorants were manufactured, citing violations of safety standards, but didn’t specify the exact problem.

2. Which Power Stick products are affected?

Three roll-on versions are part of the recall: Original Nourishing Invisible Protection, Spring Fresh, and Powder Fresh for Her.

3. Where were the recalled deodorants sold?

They were sold nationwide at stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Dollar Tree.

4. What should I do if I bought one?

You should stop using it immediately and either return it to the store or dispose of it safely.

5. Are recalled deodorants dangerous to use?

The FDA hasn’t detailed the risk, but recalls usually mean there’s a potential health or safety concern, so it’s best not to use them.