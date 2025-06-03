Tomato recall hits US: FDA warns products sold in these 3 states may be deadly

Two kinds of tomatoes have been taken off the shelves in 14 states in the US because officials fear they might have salmonella, according to the FDA. The FDA has recalled two types of tomatoes in 14 states over salmonella fears, now classified as a Class I recall. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(AP)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initially issued a recall on 2 May, but the situation has since escalated. On 28 May, the agency officially classified it as a Class I recall.

FDA says the affected tomatoes were sold in just three states: Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. That’s where the potentially contaminated produce was distributed between 23 April and 28 April under the H&C Farms Label, according to the FDA.

ALSO READ| Tomatoes recalled across 14 US states due to possible salmonella contamination

The tomatoes were packaged and shipped by Williams Farms Repack LLC, a company based in Lodge, South Carolina. While there have been no reported illnesses or deaths as of now, federal officials are urging caution.

“Freezing and drying may prevent the growth of bacteria, but do not kill salmonella,” the FDA explained. “The bacteria can live for several weeks in dry environments and for several months in wet environments.”

Here’s what States' consumers should look out for:

5x6; R4467

6x6; R4467 and R4470

Combo, 25 pound; R4467

4x4, 2-layer; R4467

4x5, 2-layer; R4467

60-count, 2-layer; R4467

60-count, 18 pounds loose; R4467, R4470

XL, 18 pounds loose; R4467

3 count trays; R4467

“The FDA is urging anyone who bought the recalled tomatoes not to eat them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, or they can just discard the affected item,” the FDA said.

ALSO READ| Who is David Richardson? FEMA head under fire for saying he 'didn’t know US had a hurricane season'

So, what exactly is Salmonella?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s a harmful organism that can trigger diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, usually within 12 to 72 hours of consumption. While most people recover without medical help, “salmonella can cause serious and fatal infections in children, the elderly, and other people with weakened immune systems.” Pregnant women are also at risk.

“Consumers who ate the affected tomatoes and have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms,” the FDA added.