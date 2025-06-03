Who is David Richardson? FEMA head under fire for saying he 'didn’t know US had a hurricane season'

New Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) head David Richardson is currently under fire for allegedly telling his staff that he “didn’t know the US had a hurricane season," according to a Reuters report citing four sources familiar with the matter. FEMA head David Richardson told his staff he was unaware of US hurricane season.(X)

The comment was allegedly made during a recent internal briefing. However, staff remain uncertain whether Richardson made the remark seriously or meant it as a joke.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), FEMA’s parent agency, dismissed the controversy, saying the comment was clearly a joke and that FEMA is fully prepared for the 2025 hurricane season.

Who is David Richardson?

David Richardson is originally from Waterford, Michigan, and currently resides in Northern Virginia with his two sons. He holds a B.S. in biology from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, and previously served as a ground combat officer in the United States Marine Corps. During the Long War, he completed deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Africa, and was recognized for valor in combat operations.

In January 2025, Richardson was appointed Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD). He assumed leadership of FEMA in early May, replacing Cameron Hamilton, who was removed from the position by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Political Backlash

The Reuters report has drawn backlash from Democratic lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shared the article on X, writing that he was "unaware of why he hasn't been fired yet."

Representative Bennie Thompson, the senior Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee with oversight of FEMA, issued a statement to Reuters that read: "Suffice to say, disaster response is no joke. If you don’t know what or when hurricane season is, you’re not qualified to run FEMA. Get someone knowledgeable in there.”

The US hurricane season officially began Sunday and runs through November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently forecast an above-average season, with up to 10 hurricanes expected.

(With inputs from Reuters)