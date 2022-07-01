Fearless US man cracks and juggles three fire whips 82 times for world record

A man from the United States has created a world record for the “most fire whip crack juggling catches in one minute”. Guinness World Records posted a video of the man attempting the world record on their official Instagram page. The video has left people both amazed and stunned and may have the same effect on you.

"Most fire whip crack juggling catches in one minute (three whips) 82 by Aaron Bonk US," wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video on their official Instagram page with hashtags #guinnessworldrecords and #firewhip. The video shows Aaron Bonk cracking and juggling three fire whips 82 times in a minute in New York's Tuxedo Park. Whip cracking means producing a cracking sound while using a whip.

According to a blog post by Guinness World Records, Aaron is a multi-Guinness World Records title holder who achieved the above record at his fourth and final show of the day at the New York Renaissance Faire. Aaron told Guinness World Records that this was his most challenging attempt.

Watch the stunning video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has received over 37,900 views and more than 2,300 likes. People posted several emoticons in the comments section to express their thoughts on the world record.