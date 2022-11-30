Feeling low? Bhagyashree has an uplifting message for you. Watch

Many of us have days when we feel low or lack the motivation to achieve things. Due to such a feeling, some may feel defeated and might think that they won't be able to fulfill their dreams. So, if you are also going through something similar today, actor Bhagyashree has just the message you need to hear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Maine Pyaar Kiya fame, often shares reels and videos where she talks about various things. Recently, the actor shared a message and said that it is okay to make mistakes.

Even in the caption of the post, Bhagyashree wrote, "Making mistakes is not a crime, giving up is! Far too many dreams have died just before that last step to success. Don't give up because you couldn't do it, ask yourself if you really tried hard enough, if you tried in the right direction, if you tried with the right amount of dedication. Success comes to those with patience and perseverance. Today's tip is for all those who require a morale boost. I know I do, from time to time."

Take a look at her reel here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a day back. Since being shared, it has been liked 14,000 times and has several comments as well.

One Instagram user said, "Thank you ma'am, for the wonderful and heart-touching message, as it helped me a lot when I saw this post. Thank you ma'am, once again. God bless you and your family too." Another person said, "Value the person who gives you time. It's not just time. They share a part of life with you. Just believe yourself and make yourself proud. Stay blessed." A third user said, "Very very true words."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON