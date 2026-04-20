‘Felt completely safe’: Woman praises Hyderabad after walking 4 km alone at 11 pm

A woman from Hyderabad has sparked a conversation online after sharing her experience of walking alone at night in the city. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Leesha posted a video describing how safe and welcoming she found Hyderabad, especially compared to her earlier expectations.

A woman praised Hyderabad’s safety after a late night walk.(Instagram/leesshhhaaa)

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(Also read: ‘It gave me freedom’: Hyderabad woman defends 9 to 5 job amid ‘quit your job’ trend)

In the video, she said, "Guys, you actually need to come to Hyderabad. So before coming to Hyderabad, guys, like Mumbai was my dream city. I always wanted to go and settle in Mumbai. But when I came to Hyderabad for a job, it is so beautiful, it is so safe for women, like I am literally walking towards my home and it's 11:00 PM and I'm completely alone and there are no safety issues like some guy will tease you or catcalling shit. Nothing is happening and it is so beautiful. The weather is so nice. Of course, it's hot in afternoons, but at night, it's so windy. The infrastructure here is so well and people are so good. I mean the city is so welcoming. First, before coming here, I always wanted to go to different cities. I was like, Hyderabad? Oh, it's all old. But guys, you actually need to come to Hyderabad."

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, "4km walk at night never felt so safe!", and quickly drew attention from social media users. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, "4km walk at night never felt so safe!", and quickly drew attention from social media users. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video has garnered a range of reactions, with several users echoing her views while others offered mixed perspectives. One user wrote, "This is exactly how I felt when I moved here, Hyderabad is underrated." Another said, "Night walks without fear are still a luxury in most cities." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has garnered a range of reactions, with several users echoing her views while others offered mixed perspectives. One user wrote, "This is exactly how I felt when I moved here, Hyderabad is underrated." Another said, "Night walks without fear are still a luxury in most cities." {{/usCountry}}

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A third user commented, "Glad you had a good experience, but it is not the same for everyone." Another added, "Hyderabad has improved a lot in recent years, especially infrastructure and safety."

(Also read: Viral video shows Hyderabad security guard working under mosquito net at night, raises questions on dignity of labour)

One more user wrote, "I wish more cities in India felt this safe for women at night." Another said, "Good to see a positive story, but we should not ignore isolated incidents either."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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