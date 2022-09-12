Fierce mama cat protects her kitten from dog, gives pooch a fright. Watch

There are plenty of videos posted online that showcase how animals go to great lengths to protect their babies from harm. This video captures exactly that. It shows a fierce mama cat bravely protecting her kitten from a dog - and it does so in such a way that it leaves the pooch scared.

"Never never mess with a mom's baby!" reads the caption posted alongside the video with a heart emoticon. The video, shared on Twitter, appears to be shot by a passerby. It shows the dog sniffing the kitten. However, the mama cat bolts to her kitten's rescue almost immediately and launches herself at the dog. She even leaps at the dog's face, causing it to jump back in terror.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared a day ago and has received more than 6.8 million views on Twitter. It has also received several comments. "Why didn't the guy pull his dog away from the kittens?" questioned an individual. "All the people coming up with excuses for the dog. I'm a dog owner myself and this dog is much bigger than the kitten. You don't let your dog play with a small animal like that. The dog wasn't aggressive, but it could injure the kitten accidentally," shared another. "That reaction is amazing!" wrote a third.