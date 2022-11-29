FIFA World Cup 2022: Man's creative way of guiding people to metro station wows netizens

A man from Kenya is receiving much praise from people for his creative method of directing them to the metro station. Sitting on the top of a high chair, with a giant foam hand and a megaphone, the man says "Metro.. Metro.. Metro.. Metro.. Metro" as he points the foam hand toward the metro station. Now, a video of the man has emerged on social media platforms, and as expected, he has become an overnight sensation. Not just this, but his helpful advice has now become a famous catchphrase.

"Metro this way. ICYMI, clips of 'Metro Man' have gone viral thanks to his catchy style of guiding fans to the metro station," read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by FIFA World Cup. The video opens to show the man guiding people towards the metro station. As the video progresses, many people can be seen recording him, and as the video nears the end, many can be heard saying 'This way' after the man says 'Metro'.

Watch the video posted by FIFA World Cup below:

Since being shared on November 25, the video has raked up more than 1.1 lakh views and over 4,200 likes. The share has also prompted many to post comments.

An individual posted a video of a man guiding people to the metro station.

Another expressed that the person should be in FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony.

Here's what an individual posted.

Many in the comments also shared that the metro guide is from Kenya. What do you think about his catchy style of guiding people to the metro station?

