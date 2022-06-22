Fighting cats stop on hearing a bird, look out of window to spot it. Watch

Cat videos are not just cute but most of the times super funny to watch. Those are the clips that can often leave you laughing out loud. There is now a latest addition to that list. It is a video showcasing two fighting cats uniting upon hearing a bird.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cats. It, however, captured people’s attention and went viral after being re-posted on another Insta page. “The enemy of my enemy is my friend,” they jokingly wrote and shared the video.

The clip opens to show two cats fighting with each other. Within a few moments, they hear a bird outside. Instantly, the kitties stop and join one another to look for the bird through a window. “When you are fighting but you heart a bird,” reads a text insert on the clip.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 3.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Cats slapping each other: Wait!...Look a bird a bird!” wrote an Instagram user. “The laugh makes it even better hahahaha so cute,” posted another. “This made me LOL,” expressed a third. “Bird is life,” commented another along with laughing out loud emoticons. There were also others who used the same emoji to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

