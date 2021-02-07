Figure skater smoothly moonwalks on ice, video leaves people in awe

Anyone who spends time on the Internet may be aware of the videos which leave people amazed and amused, all at the same time. They are often so fascinating to watch that people end up watching them on loop. Just like this video of Canadian figure skater Elladj Baldé. The clip shows him moonwalking on ice.

“Had to try this one!,” he wrote while sharing the clip. Later, it was also re-shared on a sub-reddit called Oddly Satisfying too.

The video shows the skater skillfully moonwalking on ice wearing skates. What makes the clip even more amazing is the dancer’s smile at the end of the clip.

Take a look at the video:

The video has now won people over. Since being shared, the Instagram post has gathered nearly 81,000 likes and the Reddit share has more than 11,000 upvotes. Both the posts have accumulated tons of comments from people appreciating the dancer’s skills.

“His smile is also oddly satisfying,” shared a Reddit user. “Came looking for a comment about the guy's smile. I love to see someone having a wholesomely good time these days,” shared another. “He makes it look so easy. That was super clean tho,” said a third.

People on Instagram shared appreciative comments too. Just like this individual who commented, “I want a longer version of this.” Another person wrote, “I have watched it 8 times already.”

What do you think of the wonderful video?

